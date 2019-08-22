As he was discussing the latest with USC's cornerback competition after practice Wednesday, defensive backs coach Greg Burns directed attention off in the distance to redshirt freshman Isaac Taylor-Stuart.

"I believe he's out here, if you glance over there, he's the one who stays late. He's the one who's sitting over there working to the side getting that extra work. He's the one who's kind of sitting quietly but he's really soaking up everything you're saying," Burns said.

Now through three weeks of the preseason, any candid nugget or insight into the Trojans' cornerback situation is worth noting and considering.

While sophomore Olaijah Griffin has shown the most upside among the young corners this month -- racking up a slew of interceptions early in camp -- it's seemed fairly even between Taylor-Stuart and 5-star freshman Chris Steele. (Redshirt sophomore Greg Johnson has been getting a lot of work at nickel and safety of late and could be headed for a utility position in the secondary).

Burns had suggested last week that he'd have some final decisions in mind following the second scrimmage, and he may well know those choices, but head coach Clay Helton continues to reiterate that aside from the QBs no depth chart decisions will be announced until next Friday.

So both Burns and defensive coordinator Clancy Pendergast stuck to the company line this week when asked where things stood there.

"Right now they're still competing and that's the cool part. We'll sort that stuff out a little bit later with our coordinators and the head man when we decide to start figuring it out," Burns said. "Guys are starting to kind of separate themselves, but there's still some stuff we've got to sort out. But right now we've got a good group of 3-4."

Helton, meanwhile, said he expects the evaluation at that position to continue into at least the Aug. 31 opener against Fresno State.

"I think we'll have some rotation. Because they're so young, I don't think any guy's ready for 80 plays right off the bat or more, especially when you're playing the tempo teams," he said. "We do plan on playing multiple corners in that first game and letting kids get the feel for game action."

It is fair to note that the corners have spent this month going against a group of USC wide receivers that may be better than any they face all season, but nonetheless the unit remains a major question and concern for the Trojans.

If Johnson is indeed slotted for a back-up role through the defensive backfield -- and Pendergast wouldn't confirm that, noting he is still "competing" at all three spots -- that leaves the cornerback crew with almost no collective college game experience.

"It's just what it is. We can't control it -- they're young. Can't control it," Burns said. "… It's how fast can we get them up to speed in regards to what we're asking. Don't put too much on their plate, utilize their natural talents and just let them go."

