Fans watching USC's Fall Showcase in the Coliseum a couple weekends ago -- not to mention reporters at various times -- likely had to consult the roster to see who No. 26 was carrying the football.

Redshirt junior walk-on Quincy Jountti got a lot of work for USC in the preseason, especially with veteran Vavae Malepeai sidelined much of camp with a knee sprain.

And after practice Thursday, the Trojans rewarded Jountti with a scholarship for the 2019 season.

"He's done a wonderful job, and talking to our staff, we had the availability to do one and per man, unsolicited, I went to each coach and every coach said Quincy," USC coach Clay Helton said. "You can see it the way he handled last year sitting out, what he does on special teams, anytime we need somebody to help out and give any type of look, he's been there. So he's very deserving of it."

Jountti transferred to USC last fall from Sacramento State, where he was a running back and kick returner as a freshman and then a defensive back as a sophomore. His older brother Corbin made the same move, starting his college career at Northern Arizona before joining USC in 2017 and eventually earning a scholarship.

So USC decided to have Corbin be the one to present the news to his brother Thursday.

"If you remember Corbin, his older brother, played for us, also walked on and earned a scholarship. We got to have a special moment as a team, and we did a video with Corbin giving the scholarship to his brother, which was a really neat moment for our team," Helton said.

USC went through camp with four scholarship running backs in Malepeai, Stephen Carr, Markese Stepp and true freshman Kenan Christon. Redshirt senior Dominic Davis, who went through camp as a cornerback, is also expected to return to running back. Add Jountti to the mix and the Trojans have numbers there again.

"[He's] been a phenomenal teammate and really going to help us and be a major contributor this year," Helton said of Jountti.

