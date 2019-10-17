**To see our detailed practice reports like this every week (which are usually reserved for subscribers), take advantage of our FREE TRIAL until Dec. 7 to get full premium access to more stories like this and all of our exclusive content as we cover USC football and recruiting from all angles. Use promo code "FreeUSC" at sign-up.**

USC's depleted secondary has at least some hope that one of its three injured starters might be available in some capacity on Saturday vs. Arizona.

Redshirt freshman cornerback Isaac Taylor-Stuart practiced Thursday in a limited capacity for the first time all week while testing his sprained ankle, and coach Clay Helton is leaving the door open that Taylor-Stuart could progress enough to get on the field this weekend.

"ITS practiced some today. He got about six periods in, moved around, looked good. We'll do some more tomorrow. I think it's going to be more of a game-time decision. He's pushing as hard as he can, wants to play," Helton said after practice Thursday.

USC will be without nickel Greg Johnson (shoulder), who has already been ruled out, and fellow cornerback Olaijah Griffin (bulging disc in back) still has not practiced and seems unlikely to play.

"OG is feeling better today, has not practiced this week. He's going to move around a little bit tomorrow, but I think that's more doubtful than probable," Helton said.

Helton also indicated that starting weakside linebacker Palaie Gaoteote (sprained ankle) won't play either.

"EA has not practiced this week, still in a boot, so will go with Kana'i [Mauga]," Helton said.

That leaves the Trojans with potentially up to four defensive starters out Saturday, depending on what develops with Taylor-Stuart.

The situation at linebacker is interesting, for sure. Mauga, a sophomore, has played just 67 snaps over six games this season. Helton indicated earlier in the week that freshman Ralen Goforth could be part of a rotation where he gets some work at middle linebacker with starter John Houston sliding over to the weakside, where he has played previously.

But really, the intrigue or concern -- depending on one's perspective -- is with the secondary.

USC has relied on a three-man rotation at cornerback with Taylor-Stuart, Griffin and freshman Chris Steele, and it remains possible two of those guys will be out or in Taylor-Stuart's case certainly not at full strength if he does play.

That positions yet another true freshman, Dorian Hewett, in line for his first defensive snaps of the season, with fellow freshman Jayden Williams next behind him. Hewett would start if Taylor-Stuart doesn't.

We highlighted Hewett's story in the Wednesday practice report, which can be read here.

USC is going up against an Arizona team led by veteran quarterback Khalil Tate, whom Steele called "the most athletic person we're going to play all year."

"He's a great athlete. Khalil Tate's going to do what Khalil Tate does -- he's going to make his plays," Steele said. "[The key is] just limiting the big play, not letting him run around the pocket too much. He likes to run around the pocket and create time for his receivers to get downfield to get open. … We're going to be covering for probably 7 seconds this game, so just staying nice and tight to our man is going to be big."

Despite being more known for his dual-threat mobility, though, Tate has had a couple huge passing games this season (361 yards at Hawaii and 404 at Colorado). Overall, Tate has passed for 1,272 yards, 10 touchdowns and 6 interceptions through five games and rushed for 233 yards and 2 scores.

Tate's first start in the Coliseum came two years ago when he completed just 14 of 31 passes for 146 yards, 2 TDs and 2 INTs but rushed 26 times for 161 yards and a TD in a loss. Last season when the teams met in Tucson, Ariz., Tate completed 16 of 33 passes for 232 yards, 2 TDs and 1 INT while rushing for just 38 yards in defeat.

Helton sees an added dimension to his game this fall, though.



"He's progressed so much as a quarterback. I even showed the team, he's doing such a nice job now of keeping his eyes up. He's breaking contain and he keeps his eyes up and he's finding receivers downfield," Helton said. "I think we [counted] 73 snaps of him getting off his spot and he really only had 6-8 runs out of that. He's hitting guys downfield, he's showing himself as a passer, where when he was a younger player it was 1-2 I'm out. Now he's going through full-field progressions. He's becoming a pro football player, he really is. He's a handful to deal with and he does some special things."

That said, Tate had a rough go of it last week in a 51-27 loss to Washington completing 13 of 25 passes for 184 yards, 1 TD and 1 INT. He was replaced late in the game by freshman Grant Gunnell -- who has seen action in three games this season.

