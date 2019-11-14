The most significant news from every Clay Helton media session nowadays is the latest USC football medical report, as injuries have unfortunately become a prominent part of the narrative for these Trojans.

And on Thursday, Helton gave his final rundown of who's in, who's on the fence and who's out for USC's trip to Cal this weekend.

The good news ...

Running back Stephen Carr is on track to make his return from his hamstring injury, barring any setbacks. Carr has missed three games and would help take some of the load off freshman Kenan Christon if he's indeed able to play, though Helton gave no indication how substantial a role the junior would be able to handle.

"I think Stephen, as long as we make it through tomorrow, I think can help us in this game," Helton said.

Carr has 266 rushing yards (on 5.7 yards per carry) and 2 TDs with 16 catches for 114 yards and a score this season.

Defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu (back) and nickel Greg Johnson (concussion) are both good to go after missing the last game.

The game-time decisions ...

Fellow running back Vavae Malepeai, who has missed four games following a minor knee surgery, is less likely to get the green light Saturday.

"I think Stephen is probably more far ahead than Vae right now," Helton said. "I think Vae is still day-to-day and will be more game-time decision."

Wide receiver Tyler Vaughns also carries some uncertainty into the weekend after sustaining an ankle injury last week at Arizona State and trying to work through it in practice. Vaughns is second on the team with 62 catches for 752 yards and 5 touchdowns. It sounds like he will be active in some capacity, though possibly limited.

"He didn't look himself all the way. He still looked good out there and he's a competitor, still got two days left here before -- and thank goodness a late night game, for him, we need all the time we can get," Helton said. "But he's gotten better with each and every day. I think he'll help us; I just don't know how much."

The bad news ...

Linebacker Palaie Gaoteote (ankle/knee) is trending in the wrong direction. He returned from an ankle injury to play against Oregon and then missed the game last week at Arizona State and did not practice Thursday.

"I think he's further off," Helton said. "… A little bit of knee, a little bit of ankle that he acquired two games ago and battled through it, but it's gotten pretty sore on him and just not able to consistently move."



Kana'i Mauga would continue filling in for him as he has much of the second half of this season.