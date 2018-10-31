TrojanSports.com

Tim Drevno, a little more than a day into his new role as dual offensive line and running backs coach for USC, was asked every possible way what changes he could realistically make to the line over the final four games of the regular season.

Each time, Drevno reiterated that he needed to see the tape from practice Tuesday to have a better assessment of what he's working with now.

But left guard Chris Brown made it clear that changes are already underway for the unit in the wake of head coach Clay Helton's announcement Monday that former OL coach Neil Callaway had been relieved of his duties.

"Yeah, definitely, they have two completely different coaching styles, I think," Brown said of Drevno and Callaway. "So he's already implemented different techniques and stuff we do different on the run plays. So it's been like kind of a tough transition taking the techniques you've been using the past two or three years and then working something different."

It could be said that whatever USC was working to this point with its offensive line wasn't ... working.

The Trojans rank 115th out of 129 FBS teams in rushing offense at 120.9 yards per game and they're tied for 76th in preventing sacks (allowing 2.25 per game).

The USC offensive line has run the full gamut of struggles this fall, alternating strengths and weaknesses at times while being mostly uneven in every phase -- including even simply snapping the football cleanly.

"I'm going to go watch this practice film and I could tell you tomorrow what we need to improve on. You'll see things I'm preaching tomorrow when I'm coaching, trying to get things fixed and go from there," Drevno said Tuesday.

"... I'm kind of tweaking with things and seeing what they can take and what they can adapt to, and they've done good things here. I'm just taking off where we left and trying to make it better. How much? I don't know. I could tell you after this practice and as the week goes on -- the more and more I meet with them, I get a feel for them."