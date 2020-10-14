TrojanSports - Todd Orlando, USC teammates discuss Jay Tufele's void on the D-line

**NOT SUBSCRIBED? Sign up with our 60-day FREE TRIAL for full premium access with no strings attached. Cancel anytime before the end of the 60-day trial and you will not be charged. New subscribers can use code 60USC and this link to take advantage of the offer. Returning past subscribers can start here and log in first.**

Senior defensive tackle Brandon Pili was asked about the opportunity that now exists for him with All-Pac-12 standout Jay Tufele opting out of this season to focus on the NFL draft.

But Pili took a different tone in answering the question as he joined reporters on a Zoom call Wednesday morning.

"Jay and Marlon [Tuipulotu], they’re like my brothers. They’re two of my closest friends that I’ve made in college. Seeing him leave, I mean, I’m happy for him, don’t get me wrong. But seeing him leave, it left a big void in our defensive line, experience-wise," Pili said. "I just feel like now that burden is on me, being the veteran, the senior of the group. I just feel like I have more accountability to my teammates now to fill that void that Jay left."

But also, again, opportunity.

Pili already had a large role in the Trojans defense, of course, as he logged 500 defensive snaps last season, per PFF -- fifth most among USC defensive linemen behind fellow defensive tackles Tufele (673) and Tuipulotu (512) and defensive ends Drake Jackson (633) and Christian Rector (549). Pili was USC's top sub on the defensive line, but with Jackson moving to a pass-rushing outside linebacker role and Tufele gone, he and Tuipulotu figure to be primary anchors for the unit, with the Trojans expected to go with a three-down front often under new coordinator Todd Orlando.

For his part, Orlando was asked what Tufele's loss means for the defense -- and specifically for Pili and Tuipulotu.

"Jay is a big-time ball player, man. We wish him the best of luck. We know he’s going to go high in the draft. It’s one of those situations that it's understandable," Orlando said. "These guys, they’re going to pick up the slack, there's no doubt about it. But it’s a collective group. Once again, these guys will be rolled in and out. The defensive line position isn’t one where you’re going to see somebody on the field for 70 or 80 plays. You’re looking at those guys especially in the 40s, 50s, depending on how games go. They understand that, there's no doubt about it, and they’ll get it done."

Tufele was second on the Trojans last season with 4.5 sacks, and tallied 6.5 tackles for loss overall.

The other rotation options will be redshirt seniors Caleb Tremblay and Connor Murphy at defensive end, along with freshman Tuli Tuipulotu, and at defensive tackle redshirt junior Nick Figueroa, redshirt freshman De'jon Benton, redshirt sophomore Trevor Trout and freshmen Kobe Pepe and Jamar Sekona. USC also has former linebacker signees Stanley Ta'ufo'ou and Maninoa Tufono -- both redshirt freshmen -- transitioned to the defensive line, though it's not clear exactly where they slot into the depth chart. (Ta'ufo'ou actually made the move last fall).

Figueroa got significant opportunity last season as a JUCO newcomer and is a versatile player who can be moved around to different spots. Tremblay was effective as a 4-3 defensive end, and should be able to adjust to whatever role is required in this offense. Benton had some nice moments in camp last August, but didn't see a lot of game action, and Pepe looks like the most ready of the newcomers to compete for a role.

Meanwhile, Marlon Tuipulotu, who was one of those anchor pieces next to Tufele the last couple years, also weighed in on not having him there anymore.

"It hasn't been too different. I mean, Jay is a big loss for us but it just means other guys gotta step in and we have to come together as a group and just keep working to do what Jay did when he was here," he said. "But I'm totally happy for Jay on his decision. I mean, I wish he would have stayed here but he had to make his move and I'm totally happy for him."