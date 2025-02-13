Top-10 battle set for Thursday night as No. 6 USC hosts No. 1 UCLA

It doesn't get much bigger in women's basketball than what will take place Thursday night at Galen Center. The sixth-ranked Trojans will square off with their crosstown rival, UCLA, which heads into the matchup undefeated and ranked first in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

There will be star power on both sides of the floor and an opportunity for the Trojans to earn their third consecutive victory over the Bruins and another signature victory this season.

Lindsay Gottlieb's squad has bounced back nicely from its first Big Ten loss of the season against Iowa back on Feb. 2 with consecutive decisive wins over Wisconsin and Ohio State.

The Bruins are coming off a 10-point win over Oregon and also knocked off the Buckeyes last week, 62-52.

"We've never shied away from competition," Gottlieb said. "... We're playing great teams on our schedule, and we have to find a way to elevate and be better, and that's what we'll do with UCLA."

USC star Juju Watkins enters the matchup as the Big Ten's leading scorer with an average of 23.9 points through the first 23 games this season.

The sophomore has averaged 30.7 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2 assists in three career games against the Bruins, which includes victories in the last two meetings.

Over on the other side, UCLA post player Lauren Betts will provide a challenge for the Trojans in the front court. Betts heads into Thursday's matchup second in the conference in scoring behind Watkins with 19.6 points per game to go along with 9.7 rebounds and 2.9 blocks.

"We know there will be a lot of pride on the line," Gottlieb said. "It'll be a tall task in front of of us, and we're gonna need everyone to do something hard. That's what it takes."

Thursday's matchup will be broadcast by Peacock putting the Trojans in the national spotlight for the premier contest in LA. Tipoff will take place at 7 p.m. PT.