Trojan Talk: JuJu Watkins' star shines bright on a memorable night at Galen

Thursday night’s win for USC will go down as an upset. Yes, UCLA is ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 and came into the matchup with the sixth-ranked Trojans undefeated, but USC looked like the better team for most of the game.

And as talented as Bruins center Lauren Betts is, she wasn’t the best player on the floor. That was JuJu Watkins. And it wasn’t event close.

Trojans head coach Lindsay Gottlieb joked in the postgame press conference that she didn’t teach Watkins any of what she displayed in front of a sold out crowd at Galen Center. A crowd that featured a who’s who of celebrities and athletes — both current and former — lining the seats along the court.

Gottlieb also acknowledged the “million” questions she and Watkins receive when the star sophomore doesn’t play up to the level she displayed Thursday night. A slump for the player who is now averaging over 32 points in four games against USC’s crosstown rival?

Not quite, but it was a frustrating time for Watkins, who scored fewer than 20 points in back-to-back games for the first time in her career with the Trojans prior to Thursday’s 38-point barrage.

"It has been a tough couple weeks for me, but I'm just staying true to the process,” Watkins said. “There's a lesson in everything, and I think that is to always stay joyful on the court."