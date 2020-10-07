TrojanSports - Top 2022 APB Raleek Brown shares the latest on his USC recruitment

Top 2022 APB Raleek Brown shares the latest on his USC recruitment
USC has been after all-purpose running back Raleek Brown out of Mater Dei High School for quite some time now, and considering he models his game after legendary Trojans running back Reggie Bush, the interest has always been mutual.
“It’s been good. I talk to someone there once a week. Coach Hutch (Michael Hutchings), Coach Jinks, Coach Helton, Coach Claiborne,” he told TrojanSports.com.
There’s been a recruiting pitch that has been reiterated to Brown from the coaches over at USC.
“Education at the highest level and football at the highest level,” he said. "[I've been there] dozens of times. I love the campus. The history there runs deep."
Brown played his first two high school seasons at Edison HS in Stockton, and last year he averaged 10.5 yards per carry while rushing for 996 yards and 16 touchdowns over 10 games.
The 5-foot-9, 170-pound playmaker is ranked the No. 1 all-purpose back and No. 30 national prospect in the 2022 class. So naturally he's one of the most coveted prospects in the country with more than 30 offers nationally.
