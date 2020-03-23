News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-23 14:41:23 -0500') }} football Edit

Top 2022 DB Zion Branch has some early standouts

Zion Branch
Zion Branch
Adam Gorney • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst
@adamgorney

Zion Branch is still in the early stages of his recruitment but the 2022 defensive back has three schools standing out - and he’s busy playing video games with two of them.That’s right. The Las Veg...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}