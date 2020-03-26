News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-26 17:29:56 -0500') }} football Edit

Top 2022 RB Gavin Sawchuk working on seeing schools

Gavin Sawchuk
Gavin Sawchuk
Adam Gorney • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst
@adamgorney

Gavin Sawchuk could be one of the top 2022 all-purpose backs in the country and he already has nearly 20 offers from some of the best programs nationally.The Highlands Ranch (Colo.) Valor Christian...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}