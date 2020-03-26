Top 2022 RB Gavin Sawchuk working on seeing schools
Gavin Sawchuk could be one of the top 2022 all-purpose backs in the country and he already has nearly 20 offers from some of the best programs nationally.The Highlands Ranch (Colo.) Valor Christian...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news