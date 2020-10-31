TrojanSports - Top 2022 USC TE target Donovan Green goes in-depth on his Trojans interest

**NOT SUBSCRIBED? Sign up with our 60-day FREE TRIAL for full premium access with no strings attached. Cancel anytime before the end of the 60-day trial and you will not be charged. New subscribers can use code 60USC and this link to take advantage of the offer. Returning past subscribers can start here and log in first.**

DICKINSON, Texas -- When 2022 Rivals250 tight end Donovan Green tweeted out his top 6 list earlier this week, one of the schools that stood out was USC.

The Trojans and Florida were the geographical outliers on a list that also featured Texas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma and Ole Miss.

So the logical question for USC fans was, with the likes of the relatively local Longhorns, Aggies and Sooners on that list, just how serious is Green about considering relocating to the west coast for college?

TrojanSports.com visited Green on Friday night after his Dickinson High School team took on Katy HS, and we asked that question.

"USC is for sure up there. I put them up there for a reason because they know how to use their tight ends, and they're just making sure they're always talking to me every day, making sure that they're showing me love and they're making sure that I'm important to them. That's important to me," Green said. "It's just showing me film every day, showing me what they're going to do with their tight ends, and they're going out there and doing it."