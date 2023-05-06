There have been plenty of eyes on the Chatsworth-Sierra Canyon star, but rather than head to Eugene or Columbus he will stay close to home giving the Trojans another elite player in the stacked 2023 class.

Arguably, the most anticipated decision in the 2023 recruiting cycle has been made. Bronny James is headed to USC and will suit up just down the street from where his famous father takes the floor. The four-star prospect now ranks inside the top 30 in the 2023 class and ultimately zeroed in on the Trojans, Oregon and Ohio State in his recruitment.

James has had to go through his high school career in the shadow of his father, LeBron James, who has gained a reputation as the top basketball player on the planet. The 6-foot-2 guard has made his own mark, however, and came into his own over the last year eventually leading to being named a McDonald's All-American.

LeBron has often expressed his desire to play alongside his oldest son in the NBA before calling it a career, and now he will have an opportunity to have Bronny playing 10 minutes away on the same street as Crypto.com Arena.

James' commitment gives USC and head coach Andy Enfield their third top-50 commitment in the class to go alongside four-star big man Arrinten Page and the No. 1 overall recruit in the class, point guard Isaiah Collier.

The new USC commit and Collier already began building some chemistry earlier in the spring at the McDonald's All-American game with both now set to be a big part of the team this fall.

“He’s a great shooter,” Collier previously said. “I feel like he’s one of the best all-around players in the country. So, he’s a great player and knows how to play the game, and he’s not going to overdo anything. I’m definitely trying to recruit him. I’m just telling him he can stay home, that’s all I’ve got to say.”