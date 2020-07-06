TrojanSports - Top 50 point guard Zaon Collins down to four

Monday night, four-star point guard Zaon Collins a standout at Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gormand and with Las Vegas Elite cut his of potential finalists to a list of Arizona , Arizona State , UNLV and USC he told Rivals.com.

Collins briefly discussed what he likes about each school.



Arizona: "They stand out because they are always big in the Pac 12. They produce a lot of pros and I have good gut feel for (Sean Miller) and the coaching staff. I feel like that the stage they are on is really big time and that they could help me produce."



Arizona State: "My favorite thing is that they are all guards. I like to play with a bunch of guards that run the floor and score. I love Bobby Hurley, he was one of the best college point guards to ever play and me and my parents love the coaching staff. They have been the only school we've had a zoom meeting with during quarantine."



UNLV: "(T.J. Otzelberger) his mentality, he just wants to win. That's what I like. I'm a winner and I hate to lose more than anything on the planet. He just won't give up and me and my parents love that plus UNLV is the hometown school and me and my family love the coaches there."



USC: "I like everything about USC. The coaching staff, where it is in California. California has the best weather, you can't beat that. USC is the only official visit that I took an they surprised me with everything they have there. I watched practice and it was really intense. Coach Enfield is a good guy and my family connected with all the coaches and feel comfortable that they would look out for me."

