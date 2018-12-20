USC just made its pursuit of 2020 5-star wide receiver Rakim Jarrett official, becoming the 41st program to offer one of the most coveted recruits in the country.

And although the offer is fresh, the Trojans are already in Jarrett's top-5, he says.

The star wide receiver from St. John's College High School in Washington, D.C., talked to TrojanSports.com Thursday shortly after announcing the offer on Twitter.