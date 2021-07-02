Top RB target Raleek Brown talks USC, Oklahoma and where things stand

MANHATTAN BEACH -- Friday morning was essentially just a warm-up for the top prospects competing at The Opening this weekend, and yet Rivals100 all-purpose back Raleek Brown put on a show nonetheless.

The speedy playmaker from Mater Dei HS was simply unstoppable in one-on-one drills, beating his defender on every rep for big receptions either across the field or deep. What he showed during the early session Friday is precisely why he carries that all-purpose back label ... and why USC has not relented in its recruitment of the top local talent despite his commitment to Oklahoma back in February.

After the one-on-one session, Brown talked to TrojanSports.com about where his recruitment stands overall with both the Trojans and Sooners.