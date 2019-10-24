Top TE Moliki Matavao back from USC trip
Moliki Matavao is the top-rated tight end in the 2021 class. He has 35 offers already. And last weekend the Henderson (Nev.) Liberty standout took a visit to USC.It was different than he expected b...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news