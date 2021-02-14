Top TE Oscar Delp has started to build a list of favorites
The first week of September is when Oscar Delp picked up his first offer. Michigan extended that first one. The four-star tight end out of Cumming (Ga.) West Forsyth has been adding offers steadily...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news