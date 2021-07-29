Top USC basketball assistant Jason Hart named head coach of G League Ignite

On the same day USC watched its top player get drafted No. 3 overall in the NBA Draft, the Trojans basketball program also lost its top assistant coach to the next level as well.

Jason Hart, who has been a USC assistant coach since 2013 and spent the last four seasons with the title of associate head coach, accepted the head coaching job with G League Ignite, which plays exhibition games outside the G League's traditional scheduling as part of a one-year development program for elite NBA prospects.

For example, Jalen Green -- the No. 2 overall NBA draft pick Thursday night -- and Jonathan Kuminga -- the No. 7 overall pick -- both played for the team last year rather than attending college for a year.

Hart was a top recruiter for USC and part of the backbone of coach Andy Enfield's program, which got the program back to the Elite Eight this past season for the first time in 20 years.

Hart also played in the NBA from 2000-10 for a variety of teams as a second-round draft pick out of Syracuse.

In addition to rebuilding his team after losing star 7-footer Evan Mobley -- the No. 3 overall pick Thursday night -- Enfield will also have to now have to fill a huge void on his coaching staff.