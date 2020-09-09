TrojanSports - Top USC OL Alijah Vera-Tucker opts out of upcoming season to focus on NFL

He is expected to be an early-round pick in the next NFL draft.

Vera-Tuck, who was projected as the Trojans' starting left tackle after a breakout season at left guard last year, is the second USC player to opt out of the season, following defensive tackle Jay Tufele.

Alijah Vera-Tucker, USC's top offensive lineman, announced Wednesday that he is opting out of the upcoming season (whenever it happens) to focus on preparing for the NFL draft.

USC was already left to replace both starting tackles from last season in 2019 first-round draft pick Austin Jackson and veteran right tackle Drew Richmond. Vera-Tucker was expected to slide over to fill the LT spot with no obvious young tackle ready to step into the role, with Jalen McKenzie expected to move from right guard to right tackle.

If the Trojans indeed have a season starting in a few months, they will have to get even more creative now in finding their best starting five up front.

USC's backup tackles this past season, veteran Frank Martin and newcomer Jason Rodriguez, played 17 combined offensive snaps all year, according to PFF College's data. Clayton Bradley, meanwhile, departed via the NCAA transfer portal, and Bernard Schirmer, a third-string tackle on the depth chart last year, did not play any snaps as a redshirt junior.

Rodriguez was the only tackle USC signed in the 2019 class, and while he possesses potential with his size and strength, it's unclear entering spring if he's ready to take a big enough leap to help fill a starting void.

USC signed six offensive linemen in the 2020 class who will be competing for playing time in 4-star OT Jonah Monheim, 3-star OTs Courtland Ford, Casey Collier, Andres Dewerk, Caadyn Stephen and Andrew Milek. Monheim and Ford seem the most ready to compete for playing time -- somewhere on the line -- as freshmen, while offensive line coach Tim Drevno has said Dewerk is the most underrated of the group.

All that said, while USC lacks experienced tackles, it does boast decent depth on the interior of the line and that's where the movable chess pieces come into play.

McKenzie practiced at right tackle in camp last summer and started there in place of Richmond when needed (including the Holiday Bowl) when he wasn't playing right guard, so it's only logical that he fills one of those tackle spots this year, but does he stay on the right side where he is experienced or move to the left side because he's really the only lineman on the team with meaningful experience at tackle?

The Trojans also bring back 2017-2018 starting right guard and fellow redshirt junior Andrew Vorhees -- though it's unclear his status for the spring after underdoing foot surgery in the fall -- as well as redshirt senior Liam Jimmons, who had some nice moments last season and started the bowl game vs. Iowa at right guard. Additionally, redshirt sophomore Justin Dedich, the Trojans' backup to starting center Brett Neilon, can also play a guard spot, and like Dedich fellow redshirt sophomore Liam Douglass is another former 4-star prospect from the 2018 class.

