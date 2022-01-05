Top USC OL target Josh Conerly talks recruitment, timeline for a decision
SAN ANTONIO -- Four-star, Rivals100 offensive tackle Josh Conerly already knows he won't be ready to make a decision by National Signing Day in February.
Conerly, from Rainier Beach HS in Seattle, Wash., has narrowed his focus to six schools -- USC, Washington, Oregon, Michigan, Miami and Oklahoma -- and plans to stretch his official visits out into the spring.
"I'm definitely taking my time," he said Tuesday after his first All-American Bowl practice. "I might wait and take some trips later on in March and make my decision then. All this month is pretty much packed up with bowl games and stuff, so I won't have any time except for the last weekend to take any officials. So that's how that's going to go down."
Conerly made a couple unofficial visits to USC over the last six months, showing strong interest in the program even through the 2021 struggles and coaching uncertainty.
A lot of that was due to quality control analysts Viane Talamaivao and Lenny Vandermade. Vandermade has since left the program, but communication remains strong with the coaching staff.
"It definitely did [hurt to lose Vandermade] because that's who really introduced me to everybody. He introduced me to Coach Helton, he introduced me to Viane, so it definitely did take a hit," Conerly said.
But the hiring of head coach Lincoln Riley made a big impression on him, and he's already started building a relationship with new offensive line coach Josh Henson, who came over from Texas A&M and was a splash hire in his own right.
"I think Coach Riley was a great hire for them, probably one of the better hires in the country, so I feel like he'll change the game down there," Conerly told TrojanSports.com. "Especially with the way that he recruits. With the O-line change, it was a little hard for me at first, but meeting Coach Henson, he's a really cool dude and puts out a lot of guys, and he's definitely someone I can learn from. So I feel like I can build a good relationship with him. ...
"I think he's a really good coach. Even watching his line last year at A&M, he's a very good fundamental guy, and his message to me was that he needs tackles. I feel like I can go in playing his system automatically."
