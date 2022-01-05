Top USC OL target Josh Conerly talks recruitment, timeline for a decision

SAN ANTONIO -- Four-star, Rivals100 offensive tackle Josh Conerly already knows he won't be ready to make a decision by National Signing Day in February.

Conerly, from Rainier Beach HS in Seattle, Wash., has narrowed his focus to six schools -- USC, Washington, Oregon, Michigan, Miami and Oklahoma -- and plans to stretch his official visits out into the spring.

"I'm definitely taking my time," he said Tuesday after his first All-American Bowl practice. "I might wait and take some trips later on in March and make my decision then. All this month is pretty much packed up with bowl games and stuff, so I won't have any time except for the last weekend to take any officials. So that's how that's going to go down."

Conerly made a couple unofficial visits to USC over the last six months, showing strong interest in the program even through the 2021 struggles and coaching uncertainty.

A lot of that was due to quality control analysts Viane Talamaivao and Lenny Vandermade. Vandermade has since left the program, but communication remains strong with the coaching staff.

"It definitely did [hurt to lose Vandermade] because that's who really introduced me to everybody. He introduced me to Coach Helton, he introduced me to Viane, so it definitely did take a hit," Conerly said.

But the hiring of head coach Lincoln Riley made a big impression on him, and he's already started building a relationship with new offensive line coach Josh Henson, who came over from Texas A&M and was a splash hire in his own right.