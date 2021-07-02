Rivals100 safety Zion Branch isn't going to announce a commitment decision until the Under Armour All-America game in December, but this last month of visits has given him plenty to think about in thet meantime.

After taking official visits to Ohio State and Oklahoma earlier in the month, Branch took his OV to USC last weekend and came away impressed with the presentation the Trojans made.

"It was great. The main thing I liked about it was really how genuine the whole organization [is], even past the coaching staff. The whole organization at USC is just genuine -- you can tell they really care. That was a really big thing for me and my family, and also I really fit in with the players. I really had a great experience overall," he said.

Branch, who is ranked the No. 6 safety and No. 53 overall prospect nationally in this 2022 class, went in-depth with TrojanSports.com on all three of his official visits, his connection with the USC coaches and his approach to the rest of the recruiting process.

The Bishop Gorman HS (Las Vegas, Nev.) standout had already taken an unofficial visit to USC earlier in June with his brother, four-star 2023 wide receiver Zachariah Branch, and as the two plan to attend the same college it was just as important that the Trojans make a strong impression on the entire family.

Which they did.