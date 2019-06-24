ATLANTA -- A collection of the top 2020 prospects in the country -- many of high interest to USC -- are arriving in Atlanta on Monday for the start of the Rivals Five-Star Challenge.

Among the first to arrive was 4-star running back Bijan Robinson (Salpointe Catholic HS/Tucson, Ariz.), who just came off his official visits to USC and Texas and is moving closer to a decision.

Stay tuned to TrojanSports.com for a full video interview/story with Robinson and many others.

Here's a look at some of the other notable Trojans targets expected here in Atlanta:

-5-star OLB Justin Flowe (Upland HS)

-5-star TE Darnell Washington (Desert Pines HS/Las Vegas)

-5-star TE Arik Gilbert (Marietta HS/Marietta, Ga.)

-5-star CB Kelee Ringo (Saguaro HS/Scottsdale, Ariz.)

-4-star USC QB commit Bryce Young (Mater Dei HS)

-4-star CB Darion Green-Warren (Narbonne HS)

-4-star ATH Mookie Cooper (Trinity Catholic HS/St. Louis, Mo.)

-4-star WR LV Bunkley-Shelton (Gardena Serra HS)

-4-star CB Jacobe Covington (Saguaro HS/Scottsdale, Ariz.)

-4-star OG Drake Metcalf (St. John Bosco HS)

-4-star OT Marcus Dumervil (St. Thomas Aquinas HS/Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

-4-star OG Chris Morris (Central HS/Memphis, Tenn.)

-4-star DT McKinnley Jackson (George County HS/George County, Miss.)

-4-star ILB Noah Sewell (Orem HS/Orem, Utah)