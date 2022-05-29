Brandon Inniss is back in California this weekend.

The priority USC target and top-ranked wide receiver in the 2023 recruiting class is one of the marquee prospects at the Steve Clarkson QB Retreat in Santa Monica, and he took some time to talk to TrojanSports.com about the latest in his recruitment.

The former Oklahoma commit -- when Lincoln Riley was the coach there -- has enjoyed the recruiting experience with USC, Alabama, Ohio State, Miami, LSU, Georgia and Texas A&M among the programs vying to land him.

The Trojans and Buckeyes in particular continue to generate the most buzz, and Inniss said he wants to formally cut his list of schools down soon.

“Probably right before the season starts, probably start narrowing it down after talking to some coaches, visit some places," he said.

He is expected to take an official visit back to USC after visiting earlier this spring as well.

Inniss has been extremely close with the USC staff ever since they were at Oklahoma, and he feels the strongest bond with outside receivers coach Dennis Simmons.

“Oh man, it's probably if not the best, but definitely one of the top of the college coaches. [The conversations are] not always about football -- it's sometimes just about life so it’s always a good conversation," he said.

Inniss also said he enjoys the scenery around Los Angeles, the feel of being in the Coliseum and the overall vibes he gets from the staff.

The common perception is that USC's biggest hurdle is assuaging any concerns or hesitance Inniss' family would have about him going to school on the other side of the country from his South Florida home.

Meanwhile, it's not just the USC staff working on selling him, as five-star QB commit Malachi Nelson continues to play a major role.