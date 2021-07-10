BELLFLOWER -- In a break between piling up highlights at the Brave-8 Invitational passing tournament at St. John Bosco HS on Saturday, Rivals100 wide receiver CJ Williams reflected on his pivotal month of visits in June and looked ahead to a commitment decision that could be just weeks away.

He publicly announced a top-5 list on Wednesday that included Alabama, USC, Texas, Notre Dame and Stanford, but the Mater Dei HS standout said he's mostly torn between three of those programs as he aims to make a decision sometime in August.

"My biggest goal was to take my official visits and be able to drop that top 5 and figure out the schools I wanted to narrow it down to and have other schools kind of back off a little bit. My goal is to commit before season, so I'm thinking sometime in August, maybe that first weekend in August I think I'll come out with it and I'll be done with it before season so I'll be ready for St. John Bosco, Duncanville and all the schools [on the schedule]," he told TrojanSports.com.

"I'm torn between three schools here that I don't want to name, but I'm pretty torn. They're all good choices. I'm just trying to figure out which one is the perfect one for me and which one they're going to use me the best at, which one they're going to value me the most at and put the most into me as I'm going to give the most to them. So I'm trying to figure that out, and ... August is definitely when I think I'll figure that out and I'll be done with this."

(Watch highlights from his performance Saturday, leading Mater Dei to the tournament championship, and read the rest of our in-depth interview below.)