Top WR target Tetairoa McMillan talks USC, finalists and decision timeline

LOS ALAMITOS -- Entering this month, four-star Rivals100 wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan hadn't really been on a formal college visit of any kind, thanks in large part to the prolonged recruiting dead period that spanned 15 months.

But after getting on the road this month, the Servite HS star feels he's seen enough to start moving closer to a decision.

McMillan is focused on USC, Arizona and Oregon and says he wants to commit before the start of his senior season and that he could do so as early as the end of this month -- but only after he spends some more time reflecting on his experiences from the last few weeks and continuing to weigh those options.

"I don't think anybody's in first out of those three right now. I think they're all just in a race right now -- they're all showing me good things, they're showing me what they can do for me, they're showing me what they can do for my family," McMillan told TrojanSports.com over the weekend. "Like I said, [USC is] offering me all good things and they're definitely in the race to get me."

McMillan went more in depth on his experiences at each three schools during a break in the action Saturday at the Orlando Scandrick Elite 7-on-7 tournament at Los Alamitos HS. (Watch his highlights from the tournament here:)