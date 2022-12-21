Tracking the Trojans on Early Signing Day
Most of the intrigue in USC recruiting has shifted to the transfer portal, where the Trojans have already plucked a handful of notable additions yet again, but the spotlight belongs to the Class of 2023 high school prospects on Wednesday.
It's officially Early Signing Day where commitments turn to signed National Letters of Intent.
USC enters the day No. 12 in the Rivals recruiting rankings with 20 commits, including 2 five-star and 7 four-star prospects.
There are a couple of big names the Trojans are still chasing and there could always be a signing day surprise -- especially with this coaching staff.
We'll be tracking all of it here throughout the day, both on social media and in person at some of the high-profile signing ceremonies, with coach Lincoln Riley set to talk to reporters at 12 p.m. PT.
UPDATE: As of 11 a.m., 19 of USC's 20 commits had formally signed with the Trojans. Only three-star wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane remains unsigned.
Officially signed ...
-Three-star DT Elijah Hughes
-Four-star LB Tackett Curtis
-Four-star OLB Braylan Shelby
-Four-star RB A'Marion Peterson
-Four-star RB Quinten Joyner
-Four-star OT Elijah Paige
-Four-star WR Makai Lemon
-Five-star QB Malachi Nelson
-Five -star WR Zachariah Branch
-Three-star OT Tobias Raymond
-Three-star OL Amos Talalele
-Three-star DT Deijon Laffitte
-Three-star OLB David Peevy
-Three-star OG Micah Banuelos
-Three-star TE Kade Eldridge
-Three-star S Christian Pierce
-Three-star DT Sam Greene
-Three-star OG Alani Noa
-Three-star CB Maliki Crawford
The first official signee of the Trojans' 2023 recruiting class is the program's most recent commit, three-star defensive tackle Elijah Hughes, from Arlington, Va. One of three defensive tackles USC landed commitments from to address its most glaring need along the interior of the defensive line, Hughes was an intriguing late addition to the class.
Rivals analyst Adam Friedman: "Hughes is a quick interior pass rusher who plays with impressive strength for his size. He isn't a massive prospect but he was able to throw around most of the offensive linemen he faced. Hughes is a consistent presence in the backfield because he knows how to shed blockers but the most impressive thing about his game is his motor. He chases down ball carriers all over the field and is pretty fast in the open field for a lineman."
One of the most significant recruiting battles USC won this cycle was in landing four-star Rivals100 linebacker Tackett Curtis out of Louisiana. Curtis had developed a strong bond with Trojans linebackers coach Brian Odom when Odom was at Oklahoma and it carried over to USC. The Trojans won out over Ohio State and Wisconsin when Curtis committed back in July, and he never wavered on that decision. USC has been reliant on the transfer portal to upgrade its talent at inside linebacker, but Curtis gives the Trojans a future foundation piece at the position.
Rivals analyst Adam Gorney: "USC is going to use him as who he is -- he's a middle linebacker. He's going to come down and hit, he's going to be able to be in the middle and direct the defense and then fill gaps and get people on the ground. Now he can, he does have the athletic ability to play outside and play in space a little bit, but I think where he's most comfortable and I think where USC wants to use him is as a straight middle linebacker where he is directing the defense and then he can kind of orchestrate it and make plays."
Another huge recruiting win for the Trojans came in early August when they beat out in-state Texas to land the Lone Star State standout. The USC staff was overall unsatisfied with the production it got from the rush end position this past season, so Shelby will have every chance to come in and compete early for a role.
Rivals analyst Nick Harris: "Shelby is an explosive defender that uses his verified athleticism (44-foot-9.25-inch triple jump) to explode off the line and make violent plays at the point of attack. His range allows him to cover a lot of space around the edge towards the boundary, and his speed will allow him to keep pace with elusive backfield threats. His physical profile is one of the more impressive in the entire country as he looks like a developed college player heading into his senior year of high school."
The other four-star RB from Texas who dazzled all fall, A'Marion Peterson has also been locked in with the Trojans since the spring. Full stats aren't available, but he rushed for 1,739 yards this season after rushing for 1,817 yards and 28 touchdowns on 7.6 yards per carry as a junior.
USC is bringing in two Texas running backs in this class, both of whom put up monstrous stat totals this season. Joyner is a physical, compact 5-foot-11, 203 pounds with strong legs to drive through running lanes and would-be tacklers. He averaged a robust 9.2 yards per carry for the season, totaling 1,794 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns over 11 games.
Rivals analyst Nick Harris: "Joyner provides immediate speed to Kiel McDonald’s running back room with his 10.99 100-meter time on the track and his quick burst out of the backfield on the gridiron. Pair that with his elite field vision and his ability to use every inch of the field from sideline-to-sideline regardless if the play starts on the opposite hash, and the Trojans have a back with the potential to be elite in Los Angeles.
"Once in the open field, it’ll be tough to find any defenders that can track Joyner down as his Junior Olympian track speed shows up tenfold on the football field. The four-star also has a keen ability to shake off tacklers with his lower body, proving that his balance at 5-foot-11, 203 pounds may be his strongest asset at the next level.
"Joyner has day-one contributor potential with his college-ready frame and his lightning speed that will fit seamlessly into the Pac-12. With Lincoln Riley looking to build an offense with electric playmakers, Joyner fits right in along with fellow commits Malachi Nelson, Makai Lemon and Zachariah Branch."
USC is set to sign five offensive linemen in this class, but it was the final commit of that group that really elevated the perception of this OL class. The Trojans managed to flip four-star Rivals250 offensive tackle Elijah Paige from his Notre Dame commitment in early October, addressing a major need for depth and a potential future starting left tackle.
Rivals analyst Adam Gorney: "First, he's huge. He's 6-7, 305 pounds, very filled-out physical body. He could probably gain another 10-15 pounds no problem on a 6-7 frame, and he also moves very well. He's not a kid who lumbers around at that size. He gets to the second level, he's looking to block people that way. He's very athletic, he's a very fast puller, he gets to the other side of the line very quickly, so he's very nimble and agile on his feet for a guy that big. Sometimes you get guys at 6-7, they're kind of stumbling around and really not comfortable in themselves. He is definitely someone who is very comfortable in his own body."
Nelson's top high school target and close friend, four-star Makai Lemon, is the No. 9-ranked wide receiver in this class. He's both elusive and physical, routinely turning short receptions into long gains through that combination of skill sets. USC's deepest position group gets even deeper with this recruiting haul.
Rivals analyst Adam Gorney: "Makai Lemon was completely dominant throughout the season and his chemistry with fellow USC commit QB Malachi Nelson is off the charts. ... The high four-star has looked like Amon-Ra St. Brown at times this season where he can beat anybody at any time and he has a physical presence to his game."
The five-star quarterback joined the Trojans' recruiting class more than a year ago when Riley was hired. He took a visit to Texas A&M over the summer, but there never seemed any doubt about where he'd end up. Nelson, who boasts prototypical size, a huge arm and impressive accuracy downfield, will sit behind Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams for a year before looking to compete for the starting job in 2024.
Rivals analyst Adam Gorney: "The USC pledge did everything possible this season to not only retain his five-star status but make an argument to push even higher in the rankings. He completed more than 67 percent of his passes, put up big stats, also utilized a run game that cut into his numbers and still was one of the most impressive players all season. With a clean pocket, Malachi Nelson has an argument as the best QB in the class and he has dynamic abilities not many possess."
Three-star prospect Tobias Raymond saw his recruiting stock start to rise in June, as USC jumped into the picture, got him on campus for a visit and reeled in a quick commitment. He is still growing into his 6-foot-7 frame and will need time to develop, but his size makes him an intriguing offensive tackle prospect for the future.
Rivals analyst Adam Gorney: "He's a huge kid, that's for sure. He's a legit 6-6, 6-7, but he's really lean. I would not be shocked if this is a kid who comes in and redshirts to bulk up. He could probably get to 275-280, but he's never going to be this mountain of a mammoth of an offensive tackle. But really, that's not what USC needs with Lincoln Riley. He needs guys that can block, get to the second level and block. And for a guy who's pretty thin right now, he's surprisingly physical. He stays with his blocks, he puts people on the ground, so I think that's really what they're looking for in their offensive linemen. They don't need these 300-plus pounders that can't run down the field. They're going to go fast on offense and they need offensive linemen that can keep up."
One of the most exciting playmakers in the country -- if not at the very top of that list -- is five-star wide receiver Zachariah Branch. The Trojans essentially locked him into this recruiting class a year ago when his brother, Rivals100 safety Zion Branch, signed with the program. The two are inseparable and were always going to land at the same school. The younger Branch pairs elite speed with incredible route-running and hands -- he's good enough to make an impact for the Trojans immediately as a true freshman.
Rivals analyst Adam Gorney: "In one-on-one situations, Zachariah Branch is nearly unstoppable to slow down because of his speed, athletic ability and how he maneuvers around the field. That’s why the Las Vegas Bishop Gorman receiver could be so special in coach Lincoln Riley's offense – in space with the ball in his hands, Branch can do special things."
USC flipped three-star two-way lineman Amos Talalele from a brief commitment to Cal, where he was set to play on the defensive side. With the Trojans, he'll look to develop as a mauling offensive lineman who simply overpowered opponents this fall. Talalele certainly has the physical upside to outplay his recruiting ranking.
Rivals analyst Adam Gorney: "He's a big, massive, physical kid. He's 6-5, well over 300 pounds. He plays right tackle in high school, which is actually impressive to see a kid that big move that well. But he almost completely relies on his physical ability at this point. That's certainly not bad, but I do want to see his footwork more in pass pro, I do want to see him more than just bully kids onto the ground -- which he does very, very well -- because there are times when people get to the edge and he is beaten and then kind of just gets in their way and pushes them over. That won't happen at the college level because people will be by him at that time. I do wonder if they're going to use him more on the inside. He's certainly a huge guy that takes up space, and there's no doubt about his physical ability."
Deijon Laffitte saw his recruiting stock grow during his senior season at Colony HS this fall. USC got involved and a commitment came soon thereafter in late September. He is one of three defensive tackles in this class for the Trojans as they look to rebuild the foundation along the interior of the defensive line.
Rivals analyst Adam Gorney: "He definitely got his film out to a lot of coaches across the country. And, you know, a lot of them probably felt like we did when we saw him. We were like, ‘Wow, this kid can really play.’ He can shed double teams. He's very aggressive. He's active. ... He can manhandle people in his league now, but that's not going to be the case in the Pac-12. So he'll have to continue to develop his inside moves and all those kinds of things. And then, he's going to have to add good weight and keep that speed and tenacity in the backfield. So, he's about 6-3, so he does definitely have room to gain that weight. But it's something where he's gonna have to put it on and still stay athletic."
One of the final pieces to the defensive class, three-star edge rusher David Peevy committed to USC in late October, as the Trojans beat out Oregon for the coveted San Diego prospect. He too looks like one who could outperform his recruiting ranking. The Trojans had prioritized Peevy since last spring.
Rivals analyst Adam Gorney: “He’s kind of that prototypical, 21st century linebacker, edge rusher. I don’t know how he’s going to show up in the media guide, but that’s what he’s going to play. Whether it’s outside linebacker and dropping into space and defending that side of the field and defending the pass in that area, or coming off the edge. That’s what he does a lot in high school, he comes off the edge a lot of havoc in the backfield. He’s not as much of a linebacker in high school, so we’ll see how USC wants to use him, but he certainly has the athleticism. At his size, he’s about 6-4, 225, he also runs track for a really good track team. So, he definitely has the athleticism to play in space and make an impact there, or if he continues to develop physically be a straight edge rusher for them.”
Three-star do-everything prospect Kade Eldridge seemed almost like a perfect fit for Riley's offense, as he projects to play the versatile and important H-back position that has been a stable of Riley's units more in the past that this past season.
Rivals analyst Adam Gorney: "He's kind of just a do-it-all utility kind of guy, and you're sort of wondering where he fits in the long-term. Now, [H-back] might be a perfect position for a Lincoln Riley offense. Get a guy like that with good size and that athletic ability on the field for Lincoln Riley, and he'll figure out ways to get them the ball in creative ways and make things happen. He basically sort of plays running back for his high school team and looks good doing it, but I don't think he's going to be doing a ton of that at USC. A lot of his highlights are as kind of an edge rusher -- that doesn't seem to be where he's going to be used. He has a lot of special teams highlights. It might sound like I'm being critical -- I'm not -- he's just sort of a guy that you stick on the field wherever you really need him and with that athletic ability he's comfortable doing a lot of things."
USC won a key recruiting battle with Oregon to land the Pacific Northwest standout, three-star offensive guard Micah Banuelos. In a thin offensive line class out of West (again), he was one of the most coveted prospects. He could end up at guard or center.
Rivals analyst Adam Gorney: "He's not going to blow you away from a physical standpoint. Like when he walks in the room, he's not going to be the biggest guy or look the best, but he's a fighter, he's a mauler in there. He's going to be a guard who isn't really going to back down from people. So I think that's what USC liked a lot. Oregon was his dream school, so for USC to be able to pull him away was, one, a difficult decision for him and, two, says a lot about what Lincoln Riley and those guys can do. From an on-the-field standpoint, he's a guy who will continue to develop physically in a college weight program over the next three or four years -- will definitely be able to add muscle and weight. But he's not going to be this 6-4, 6-5, 320-pound offensive guard. That's just not his body frame right now."
USC was high on safety Christian Pierce before his recruiting stock really took off this fall, as he got the bump to four-star status. A tall, rangy playmaker, Pierce consistently made his impact felt for Rancho Cucamonga this season. As the only safety in the Trojans' recruiting class, he and Zion Branch (who will be a redshirt freshman in 2023) represent the foundation for the future at the position.
Rivals analyst Adam Gorney: "He's definitely a long defensive back. I don't think he's as long and athletic as Calen Bullock, but he's of that mold. He's a guy that covers ground really, really well, and for a guy that's not super physical looking can really pack a punch when he hits people. He likes to kind of go around and head hunt a little bit, be a playmaker and is an athletic kid who is not afraid to put his pads on somebody."
Before the Trojans had three defensive tackle commits in this class, they entered the fall with none and it was looking like a glaring hole for the program. High-upside three-star DT Sam Greene, out of Baltimore, Md., jumped on board in September and provided some needed momentum for the defensive recruiting efforts. Maryland has been making a late push to flip Greene, so he's one to watch today.
Rivals analyst Adam Friedman: "While Greene is an impressive prospect, his evaluation is still very much incomplete. He is a powerful and quick interior defensive lineman with impressive measurables."
Three-star offensive guard Alani Noa had a lot of Pac-12 interest and it's easy to see why as his imposing 6-foot-4, 335-pound frame and athleticism for his size are hard to find. USC really bulked up on the interior offensive line in this class, and Noa was a huge piece of that puzzle.
Rivals analyst Adam Gorney: "USC is getting a mauler in Noa, who mainly plays right tackle for his team but almost definitely will move inside once he gets to college. The Sacramento Grant standout does very little pass-blocking for his team so it will be interesting to see how he transitions to more of that role in coach Lincoln Riley’s offense but he is a fantastic run blocker.
"At his size of about 6-foot-4 and 330 pounds, Noa moves well, he doesn’t plod around or just take up space, and he’s always looking to knock someone on the ground. To be fair, the three-star is not going up against elite defensive linemen or fellow Division I players each week so he can exert his will on them pretty easily. Still, it’s clear to see Noa is powerful, isn’t afraid to be aggressive and pancake guys all game long and he’s going to bring that ferocity to USC’s offensive line room."
As of now, three-star prospect Maliki Crawford is the only cornerback in this signing class for USC. He has great length and range at a lanky 6-foot-3. He may need some development time within a college system before he challenges for a role, but he brings nice upside at the position.
Rivals analyst Adam Gorney: "He is a long, rangy, athletic defensive back, so it will be interesting to see if he can stay at corner over the long term or if he moves to safety. I think he kind of wants to play corner, but we'll see. He reminds me a lot of Devin Kirkwood at UCLA, who could actually start this year. Just an athletic guy who has incredible length. He's not as refined as like an Eli Ricks or someone like that, but when you see someone with those long spider arms like he has, he's definitely an interesting prospect for three or four years down the road."
Uncommitted targets still on the Trojans' radar
USC lost one top remaining target Wednesday morning when local five-star defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei announced he was going to Oregon, but there are still a couple of notable targets remaining on the radar for the Trojans.
Yet another five-star out there for the Trojans is Duce Robinson, from Pinnacle HS in Phoenix, Ariz., but the top tight end in the class is not expected to make a decision until later.
USC has been viewed as the favorite in his recruitment for much of the past year, but Georgia and Texas are very much in contention for Robinson as he hits the final stretch of the process.
Announcement time: TBD, not signing Wednesday
And then there's blazing fast local Rivals100 cornerback Rodrick Pleasant, from Gardena Serra HS.
Pleasant has confirmed he's not signing Wednesday, and he's rarely offered much insight into where his recruitment stands.
The suspense will continue here as well.
Announcement time: TBD, not signing Wednesday
USC 2023 commits ...
Based on physical build and talent alone, Ja'Kobi Lane is more than a three-star prospect. There was some question about his academics and whether he'd make it through to USC. He also was tweeting in recent weeks in a way that indicated his final decision wasn't set. He's one to monitor today to see if he signs.
Rivals analyst Adam Gorney: "He's a fantastic football player. He's all of 6-4, 6-5, been at a lot of events this offseason, especially I believe it was the Elite 11 where he was working and looked great. He's definitely an outside receiver that kind of glides and runs like a gazelle and has great hands and all those kinds of things. Definitely a standout receiver and definitely a big pickup. There have been rumors -- and I don't like to really address this but I will because it does affect his ranking at this point -- there have been rumors that he has some academic work to do, so we will see how that plays out. We'll see how that kind of moves forward. I certainly can't confirm that, but it has been a rumor around his recruitment and why it's been sort of slow to pick up. But if USC can get him in and get him on the field, he's definitely a guy that will have an impact."