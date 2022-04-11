Cornerback Mekhi Blackmon wasn't a big recruit coming out of East Palo Alto, Calif., back in 2017. He went the junior college route, playing at the College of San Mateo for a year while showing enough to earn an opportunity at Colorado.

So when Blackmon hit the transfer portal this past offseason and started getting calls from Baylor, TCU, Kentucky, Utah, Cal and of course USC, among others, it was really his first full-fledged experience with the recruiting process.

Nonetheless, his decision in the end was easy, he said.

"Me being a JUCO guy and not having many offers out of JUCO, it was like overwhelming in a way, kind of stressful, but I feel like coach [Lincoln] Riley and his staff, once I took my visit and sat in there [face-to-face] I felt like they were genuine, so it was like a no-brainer for me for my decision," Blackmon said.

Despite his humble beginnings in college football, Blackmon has not only proven he belongs with the Trojans, he's become the leader of the cornerback group altogether already in his short time in the program.

Riley had exceptionally high praise for Blackmon while talking to reporters Saturday after the Trojans' ninth spring practice.

"[I've] really enjoyed Mekhi Blackmon. I think he’s done an outstanding job at corner for us. He’s a very instinctive, talented player who up to this point defensively, he’s maybe been our biggest playmaker out there halfway here through spring. Certainly has been in the secondary," Riley said. "He’s done a really nice job, made some big plays so far. "