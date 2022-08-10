One could reasonably presume that a player like Bobby Haskins, a two-year starter at left tackle for Virginia, wouldn't transfer across the country for his final season of eligibility without feeling there was a clear need for his abilities in a starting role.

But after Haskins worked with the second-team offensive line Monday night at practice, at least during the limited viewing window for media, a probably poorly-phrased question was lobbed at offensive coordinator/OL coach Josh Henson as to whether he was making Haskins earn his spot (as in, by starting out behind the Trojans' younger tackles).

"Does he got a spot waiting on him? You already got him penciled in?" Henson said playfully.

(Well, yes, we did. But maybe that was premature -- we'll see.)

"Every spot is up for competition. I know that sounds cliche, but it's just the way it is. We've got to play the best five. I've had years where I played more than five because they were playing at a really high level. ... All six of those guys right now at the top are operating at a really high level," Henson said. "... We're grading every practice, every rep we take and we'll make decisions as we get closer to game time."

Head coach Lincoln Riley also offered his thoughts on Haskins, who was a key transfer addition but missed the spring recovering from offseason ankle surgery.

"It's been good to finally get a chance to see him. He's certainly going to be right there in the mix, I don't think there's any doubt about that," Riley said. "At the tackle position, we feel really good about [Jonah] Monheim, feel really good about Courtland Ford, feel good about Bobby, Mason Murphy is really starting to come on -- excited about his progress. I think you'll see all those guys have an opportunity to play for us."

For his part, Haskins said all the right things as well.

"[It's] an opportunity to compete. That's all you can ever ask for in life is an opportunity to compete and that's what I have. And I'm really excited about it," he said Monday in his first interview with USC media since arriving on campus in the winter. "We've got a great group on the offensive line, and I'm here to help the team win and do that any way I can and compete for a starting job, just take care of business day in and day out."