TrojanSports - Transfer Tracker: The Rumor Mill

Derion Kendrick, the former Clemson starting CB and former high school five-star, was a very popular player when he entered the portal, and teams like Georgia, Texas, South Carolina, Mississippi State, Miami were rumored to be interested, along with many others. Despite being dismissed from Clemson, his talent level was too great for some teams to simply say they had no interest. However, after being arrested last Friday on gun charges many schools I’ve talked to are backing off. Maybe someone will still take him, and of course he’s innocent until proven guilty, but the word was that he was nearly impossible to reach before the arrest and now few efforts will be made. He might have to jump into the NFL Supplemental Draft or find a home at a lower level unless a Power Five team wants to take a chance. Regardless, the stock on Kendrick has fallen greatly.

Minnesota LB transfer Itayvion Brown was a big name to hit the portal last week, and he has early interest from Missouri, Michigan State and Illinois. He’s a great-looking kid who could play from day one and has become a priority for Missouri I hear as a home-state kid who got away. But don’t count out Michigan State because the Spartans have been doing very well in the portal.

Offensive lineman Jakari Robinson is going to make a decision this week or next and it appears it is down to UCF and Memphis. While UCF has been killing it in the portal, Memphis is the likely destination here, and I’ve heard UCF hasn’t officially offered. But we will see. He’s a talented kid who is a plug-and-play for either program.

Here’s your weekly LB Ben Davis update as the former Alabama ‘backer and five-star has many options for a new home. The issue? He would like to wait until spring practice ends to determine the depth chart at some schools and would love to take visits. However, visits seem unlikely to happen, so a decision could come in May. Schools that continue to be rumored include Arizona, Texas, USC, Michigan State, Virginia Tech, Florida State, Colorado, Nebraska, Kentucky and Arkansas State. He has never been to see Texas, USC, Arizona, Virginia Tech or Arkansas State out of high school, so those could be high on the list for potential visits or perhaps lower on the list if he has to commit before he can take trips. He is being patient - as are the schools interested in him.

Tennessee seems to be the biggest and best offer so far for former Georgia wide receiver Tommy Bush, but TCU just reached out and he has Houston and North Texas that are closer to home. He’s still narrowing things down, but if TCU offers and puts on a push that could be his landing spot.



Former Penn State tight end Zack Kuntz will likely end up at Old Dominion, where former PSU offensive coordinator Ricky Rahne is now the head man. Purdue and others showed interest, but the comfort level at ODU is probably too much to pass up.

Miami transfer quarterback N’Kosi Perry showed he’s a Power Five talent in his time with the Hurricanes. He was excellent in relief of an injured D’Eriq King in the Cheez-It Bowl, but so far only FAU has shown true interest. It’s puzzling to me because there are some QB rooms that could use his experience and FAU could end up getting a steal from the portal.

Vanderbilt RB transfer Keyon Henry-Brooks is looking like a strong Auburn lean, according to sources, and he’s one of the better all-purpose backs in the portal with 28 catches last season. He’d be an amazing get for Auburn if it happens.

Oregon State comes up a lot for Georgia Tech cornerback transfer Kaleb Oliver, with West Virginia and Indiana also mentioned. He’s been quiet about the process, so it’s just rumors for now and it would seem odd for him to go so far.

Former five-star DT Antonio Alfano is back in the portal after flaming out at Alabama and Colorado. The best guess would be Temple as his next landing spot, although he’s remaining quiet about everything. He’s a talent for sur,e but his talent is being clearly outweighed by other issues.

And speaking of other issues, one school with knowledge of the Arik Gilbert situation said football can’t even be talked about right now until all the other issues - academic and otherwise - are handled. The former five-star tight end had a solid freshman season at LSU, entered the portal and then committed to Florida only to re-open the process again. Right now it’s anyone’s guess where he lands, but it could be JUCO first.

