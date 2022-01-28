Trojan Sports Roundtable: Debating, ranking USC's transfer additions so far
Of course, USC fans are most focused on the transfer addition that hasn't happened yet, with no announcement of any kind from Oklahoma QB transfer Caleb Williams and thus no clarity on the Trojans' QB situation.
But Lincoln Riley and his staff have been plenty busy nonetheless, addressing key needs on the roster and replenishing the depth chart after the mass exodus of departing transfers.
If a Williams decision/announcement comes, we'll have plenty to say on that, too, but in the meantime, our TrojanSports.com staff came together to analyze, discuss and debate the 12 transfer additions that have already happened.
Who do we think will make the biggest impact for USC in 2022? Who is the wildcard of the group? What position group still needs the most help? Etc.
We cover it all here ...
Our top 5 immediate impact transfer additions
Our coverage team of Ryan Young, Tajwar Khandaker and Jeff McCulloch filed three separate rankings and from them formed our TrojanSports.com composite top 5, which is as follows ...
1. OT Bobby Haskins (Virginia)
Haskins was Virginia's starting left tackle in 2021 and 2019, while being limited by injury in 2020.
Haskins logged 654 offensive snaps for the Cavaliers this past fall while receiving a season grade of 65.7 from PFF, which had him allowing 27 pressures (3 sacks, 22 QB hurries and 2 QB hits) while drawing 5 penalties.
He was named the ACC offensive lineman of the week after Virginia's game against Duke, as he allowed 0 pressures and had 7 pancake blocks, per his UVA bio.
With one-year of eligibility remaining, he is expected to step in as USC's starting left tackle.
2. WR Mario Williams (Oklahoma)
Williams had 35 catches for 380 yards and 4 touchdowns as a freshman for Oklahoma this fall.
He was the No. 2-ranked WR and No. 16 overall national prospect in the 2021 recruiting class out of Plant City, Fla.
Williams was tied for second on the Sooners with his 35 receptions as part of a deeply talented receiving corps. At USC, he walks into a major opportunity, as the Trojans lose star receiver Drake London and don't have an established No. 1 wideout.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news