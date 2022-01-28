Trojan Sports Roundtable: Debating, ranking USC's transfer additions so far

Of course, USC fans are most focused on the transfer addition that hasn't happened yet, with no announcement of any kind from Oklahoma QB transfer Caleb Williams and thus no clarity on the Trojans' QB situation.

But Lincoln Riley and his staff have been plenty busy nonetheless, addressing key needs on the roster and replenishing the depth chart after the mass exodus of departing transfers.

If a Williams decision/announcement comes, we'll have plenty to say on that, too, but in the meantime, our TrojanSports.com staff came together to analyze, discuss and debate the 12 transfer additions that have already happened.

Who do we think will make the biggest impact for USC in 2022? Who is the wildcard of the group? What position group still needs the most help? Etc.

We cover it all here ...

See the full list of incoming and departing transfers here.