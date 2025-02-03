Trojan Talk: Debating expectations for USC's RBs in 2025

The best debates are the ones that emerge organically, and while editing Tajwar Khandaker's exceptional in-depth USC Football State of the Program column last week I realized that he and I had differing expectations for how the Trojans' backfield will shake out in 2025.

That seemed like a good jumping off point to start delving deeper into the more intriguing position groups this month.

With Woody Marks off to the NFL after posting USC's first 1,000-yard rushing season since 2017, and dynamic backup Quinten Joyner now set to have his expected breakout season at Texas Tech instead of as a Trojan, it's more or less a total reset at the position entering 2025.

New Mexico transfer Eli Sanders (himself coming off a 1,000-yard breakout season), JUCO addition Waymond Jordan (recognized as the top offensive player nationally in the JUCO ranks last season), returning backs Bryan Jackson and A'Marion Peterson and incoming freshmen Riley Wormley and Harry Dalton give the Trojans impressive depth at the position this year.

But which of those RBs will end up with key roles on Saturdays?

We debate ...