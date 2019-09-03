"Obviously there was a lot of short, underneath passes, and that could very well be the case the rest of the year, but I think that's a byproduct -- I mean Fresno State's corners were sitting 8-9-10 yards off early on, probably with the mindset and I would do this if I was a defensive coordinator going up against USC, is let's force them to work their way down the field in 12, 14-play drives with 5-yard out routes and 5-yard hitches because you're bound to make a mistake eventually. If I'm Fresno State and I know I'm outmanned on the outside, I'm not necessarily going to press right away. So I thought that was a little bit of the byproduct early.

"And a lot of those quick passes did have run options, so it is a, if the quick-hitter pass game's there take it, if not hand the ball off type thing. And the concept I did love that was new and was not there when I was there was the quick route to one side -- whether it's a hitch or a slant or what not -- and then you roll out to a more deeper concept on the other side. if they take the front side away. And early on, Fresno State was not taking that front side away, which that's a unique concept. The first I ever saw that was with Marcus Mariota at Oregon. And that was some cutting edge stuff back when he was there obviously. But I love that concept and I would not be surprised if they do those similar concepts with Kedon moving forward because it is kind of one receiver, if he's there [take it], if not you're rolling outside and you're cutting the field in half so his read's a lot simpler. I would expect those concepts to continue."