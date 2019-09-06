Former USC quarterback Max Browne and co-host Ryan Young set the table for USC's showdown with Stanford on Saturday in the Coliseum, going in-depth on the storyline of the week as USC QB Kedon Slovis and Stanford QB Davis Mills both make their first collegiate starts.

Browne also gives his overall scouting report on Stanford and the guys discuss what they learned about the USC defense last week and their opinions on the questionable clock management late in the Trojans' season-opening win.

