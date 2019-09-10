It's been an eventful week for USC fans, from freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis' incredible first collegiate start in the 45-20 win over Stanford to the news Monday morning that Lynn Swann was out as athletic director.

Former USC quarterback Max Browne and co-host Ryan Young covered those topics in-depth and much more in the latest episode of Trojan Talk. Browne also offered his take on what injured QB JT Daniels must be going through, relating from his experience watching Sam Darnold replace him at QB and have success in 2016.

Here's an excerpt from Browne's thoughts on Slovis' debut:

"Flat-out impressed. The kid went out there and balled out. I was just impressed with the fact that there was zero hesitation, he was decisive in everything he did and there was just no sense of true freshman jitters or they were holding the playbook at all. I thought it was awesome how Graham [Harrell] walked out there in empty formations, and you know he purposely did that, sending a message saying, 'We've got a true freshman quarterback, but we're not slowing up for anything.' I was super impressed, super impressed with the play-calling, super impressed with how they approached that. And it was really cool after the fact listening to Graham, and he was like, 'I told you guys. Everyone's giving me crap, like why are you saying he's the best ever?' And he's just kind of like, 'Well, I told you. The kid had a high ceiling, the kid can ball out.' It's awesome seeing when it transfers over for guys, because I've played with many guys that were great on the practice field, lot of success, and for whatever reason maybe it doesn't shine over to games as much. And for him to do that so quickly and then really just kind of quiet some of the negative buzz around the team, just the downers after JT got hurt, I thought it was a super special week and I'm sure that kid's living on Cloud 9 right now."

