The Trojan Talk podcast is back, with former USC quarterback Max Browne joining publisher Ryan Young as co-host for the 2019 season.

Browne gives his evaluation of quarterback JT Daniels entering this pivotal sophomore campaign, discusses Jack Sears' departure, shares his own experience going through the transfer process and talks about playing for Clay Helton as well as how the Trojans program compared to his season at Pitt.

The guys also discuss all the relevant preseason storylines, where they stand on USC's over/under of 7 wins and much more.

Follow along all season as the Browne will co-host the Trojan Talk podcast every Tuesday and Friday.

