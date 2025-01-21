Trojan Talk: What we learned about USC QB Husan Longstreet in Hawaii

The Polynesian Bowl gave TrojanSports an opportunity to observe five future USC players for five days in Hawaii as the incoming freshmen went through four days of practice and the final game. Each of the five Trojans representatives had bright moments throughout the week, but it was freshman quarterback Husan Longstreet who made the most noise over the course of five days.

Also in attendance were receiver Tanook Hines, linebacker Matai Tagoa'i and defensive backs Trestin Castro and Alex Graham.