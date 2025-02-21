Trojan Talk: What does USC landing QB Jonas Williams mean for Ryder Lyons?

It was widely expected that four-star Rivals100 quarterback Jonas Williams (Frankfort, Illinois) would flip from his long-standing Oregon commitment to USC, giving the Trojans one of the top 2026 QBs around which to continue building an already strong recruiting class, and that indeed happened Friday afternoon.

But that has raised one resounding question for Trojans fans ...

What does Williams' commitment mean for five-star 2026 QB Ryder Lyons, who has long been considered a favorite to join his brother, tight end Walker Lyons, at USC?

Perhaps only Lyons and his family truly know the answer to that. Maybe Trojans coach Lincoln Riley does as well.

But we asked Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney to weigh in on the matter, and he believes taking Williams now makes it unlikely the Trojans sign both QBs this cycle.

RELATED: Four-star QB Jonas Williams makes it official, flips from Oregon to USC | Analysis: What USC is getting in Williams

"I think it probably means [Lyons] isn't going to go to USC, so it's definitely an interesting balancing act," Gorney said. "Just because Lyons is probably nowhere near a decision, but it's not a guarantee either that he's going to pick USC even though USC still leads.