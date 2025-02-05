Trojans beat out Texas, others for Las Vegas linebacker AJ Tuitele

It has been quite the path for three-star linebacker AJ Tuitele. The North Las Vegas-Mojave standout was signed with Washington State back in December and had every intention of playing for the Cougars and Jake Dickert before the WSU head coach left for Wake Forest.

On Christmas Eve, the 6-foot-3, 205-pound prospect decided it was time to reopen his recruitment. Then USC became involved.

The Trojans have long been a favorite school of the Tuitele family, so it was a dream offer for the senior linebacker. Still, he wanted to see the process through, so he held off on committing to the Trojans while he entertained offers from Texas, Arizona and hometown UNLV.