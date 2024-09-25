PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1OQjRNRjc4V1dXJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLU5CNE1GNzhXV1cnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Trojans get good news on TE Lake McRee, Lincoln Riley wants rule change

Tight end Lake McRee. (AP)
Ryan Young • TrojanSports
USC caught a break on tight end Lake McRee's injury, apparently.

While the specifics of the injury sustained vs. Michigan on Saturday haven't been announced, it's not expected to be season-ending -- which is certainly better than most would have assumed in the moment.

"We got good news. He's going to be back this year. He won't be back for sure probably for the next couple of weeks, but some really positive news given the hit," coach Lincoln Riley said.

McRee was seen in tears on the bench after his visit to the medical tent following the big hit, as the tight end had just caught a short pass to the right and turned around just as Michigan defensive back Rod Moore dove into his knees to flip up for a hard tackle

McRee has recovered from two torn ACLs -- the first in high school and the second sustained last December.

Riley used the opportunity Tuesday to make the case that such hits should be taken out of the sport with a rule change.

"I don't fault the kid from Michigan -- it's legal right now -- but a hit like that does not need to be legal," he said. "You think about all the things in college football, football in general that we've cleaned up. It is very simple to clean up a defenseless player that can't see and you going low on him. Because, I mean, what happened to Lake honestly, he's incredibly lucky. You see it in the NFL, you see it in our game, and that's something that needs to get some attention and get cleaned up. That makes the game no better, and that's something that just should not happen in my opinion."

McRee is second on the Trojans with 12 catches for 134 yards this season and looked to be in the midst of a career-best season.

With his injury, redshirt freshman tight end Kade Eldridge and true freshman Walker Lyons will step into bigger roles.

"They've practiced really well. Kade obviously had a great spring, and Walker has been doing really well since he got in. So [I have] a tremendous amount of confidence," quarterback Miller Moss said. "I think they're going to do really well and obviously get some more opportunities."

