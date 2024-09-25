USC caught a break on tight end Lake McRee's injury, apparently.

While the specifics of the injury sustained vs. Michigan on Saturday haven't been announced, it's not expected to be season-ending -- which is certainly better than most would have assumed in the moment.

"We got good news. He's going to be back this year. He won't be back for sure probably for the next couple of weeks, but some really positive news given the hit," coach Lincoln Riley said.

McRee was seen in tears on the bench after his visit to the medical tent following the big hit, as the tight end had just caught a short pass to the right and turned around just as Michigan defensive back Rod Moore dove into his knees to flip up for a hard tackle

McRee has recovered from two torn ACLs -- the first in high school and the second sustained last December.