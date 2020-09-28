TrojanSports - Trojans in the NFL: Week 3 recap with video highlights

Sam Darnold struggled Sunday in what continues to be an unideal situation with the New York Jets, but he still managed another highlight-reel touchdown pass showing off his athleticism and play-making abilities.

Robert Woods and JuJu Smith-Schuster both added to their touchdown totals as well.

Ronald Jones II held off Leonard Fournette for the lead in carries in Tampa Bay's backfield.

Deontay Burnett made his first catch after being elevated from the Philadelphia Eagles' practice squad.

And several former Trojans registered sacks on the defensive side.

With no USC alums playing in the Monday Night Football game between the Ravens and Chiefs, we roll out our former Trojans week in review a day early this week.