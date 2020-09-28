TrojanSports - Trojans in the NFL: Week 3 recap with video highlights

Trojans in the NFL: Week 3 recap with video highlights
Sam Darnold struggled Sunday in what continues to be an unideal situation with the New York Jets, but he still managed another highlight-reel touchdown pass showing off his athleticism and play-making abilities.
Robert Woods and JuJu Smith-Schuster both added to their touchdown totals as well.
Ronald Jones II held off Leonard Fournette for the lead in carries in Tampa Bay's backfield.
Deontay Burnett made his first catch after being elevated from the Philadelphia Eagles' practice squad.
And several former Trojans registered sacks on the defensive side.
With no USC alums playing in the Monday Night Football game between the Ravens and Chiefs, we roll out our former Trojans week in review a day early this week.
Offense
WR Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams: 5 catches for 74 yards and a TD, 3 carries for 30 yards
.@JaredGoff16 gets the throw off in time and @robertwoods does the rest. #RamsHouse— NFL (@NFL) September 27, 2020
📺: #LARvsBUF on FOX
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/9RobDGGsOD pic.twitter.com/21XJwKiVDh
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers: 4 catches for 43 yards and a TD.
Juju Smith-Schuster with his 3rd TD of the season.— Across The Bridge (@ATBPGH) September 27, 2020
WR1 material.
🤫 @ haters
pic.twitter.com/IrVzjp02kL
QB Sam Darnold, New York Jets: 17 of 29 passing for 168 yards, 1 TD, 3 INTs; 5 rushes for 20 yards.
Sam Darnold dances in the pocket and hits @HNYNUT_BERRIOS for a @nyjets touchdown! #TakeFlight— NFL (@NFL) September 27, 2020
📺: #NYJvsIND on CBS
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/9RobDGGsOD pic.twitter.com/ononGvstpm
RB Ronald Jones II, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 13 carries for 53 yards, 2 catches for 20 yards
WR Nelson Agholor, Las Vegas Raiders: 2 catches for 32 yards
WR Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts: 3 catches for 26 yards
WR Deontay Burnett, Philadelphia Eagles: 3 catches for 19 yards
Deontay Burnett, who was just promoted from the PS, now has more receptions than JJ Arcega-Whiteside has in the last 5 games.#Eagles pic.twitter.com/sCMF8dLakl— Thomas R. Petersen 🦅 (@thomasrp93) September 27, 2020
Also played:
RT Chuma Edoga, New York Jets
RG Jordan Simmons, Seattle Seahawks
LT Austin Jackson, Miami Dolphins
Austin Jackson using his length, athleticism, and good hand placement here. He took a false step here and recovered nicely. He won the hand battle here. #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/LPsmSMIXDN— Ryder McConville (@RyderM25) September 26, 2020
Defense
DL Leonard Williams, New York Giants: 5 tackles, 1 sack, 2.5 tackles for loss, 2 QB hits
Leonard Williams with a HUGE sack pic.twitter.com/dfjOL45Cnu— NY Giants 366 (@Giants366) September 27, 2020
DL Jurrell Casey, Denver Broncos: 4 tackles, 1 QB hit
OLB Devon Kennard, Arizona Cardinals: 3 tackles, 1 sack, 1 tackles for loss, 2 QB hits
Devon Kennard blitzes through A-gap for first sack against former team - NFL News - https://t.co/Htxy9zTvqx pic.twitter.com/9RkMV5QhBn— Los Angeles Sports News (@Lakers_newsnow) September 27, 2020
DT Antwaun Woods, Dallas Cowboys: 3 tackles, 1 sack, 1 tackles for loss, 2 QB hits
Antwaun Woods is the first player to record both a fullback assist and a sack in the same game (since tracking began). pic.twitter.com/IaGveGt4xR— Barstool Sabermetrics (@sabermetrics) September 27, 2020
Antwaun Woods BAPTIZING people pic.twitter.com/hGXUpUSZcd— ✭ForeverCowboys✭ (@ForeverCowboys_) September 27, 2020
DE Porter Gustin, Cleveland Browns: 3 tackles, 0.5 tackle for loss
LB Uchenna Nwosu, Los Angeles Chargers: 3 tackles
CB Nickell Robey-Coleman, Philadelphia Eagles: 1 tackle, 1 pass defensed
DE Everson Griffen, Dallas Cowboys: 1 tackle, 1 QB hit
LB Malcolm Smith, Cleveland Browns: 1 pass breakup