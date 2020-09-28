 TrojanSports - Trojans in the NFL: Week 3 recap with video highlights
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-28 11:21:09 -0500') }} football Edit

Trojans in the NFL: Week 3 recap with video highlights

Robert Woods went up against his former team, the Buffalo Bills, on Sunday, scoring a touchdown.
Ryan Young • TrojanSports
Publisher
@RyanYoungRivals

Sam Darnold struggled Sunday in what continues to be an unideal situation with the New York Jets, but he still managed another highlight-reel touchdown pass showing off his athleticism and play-making abilities.

Robert Woods and JuJu Smith-Schuster both added to their touchdown totals as well.

Ronald Jones II held off Leonard Fournette for the lead in carries in Tampa Bay's backfield.

Deontay Burnett made his first catch after being elevated from the Philadelphia Eagles' practice squad.

And several former Trojans registered sacks on the defensive side.

With no USC alums playing in the Monday Night Football game between the Ravens and Chiefs, we roll out our former Trojans week in review a day early this week.

Offense

WR Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams: 5 catches for 74 yards and a TD, 3 carries for 30 yards

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers: 4 catches for 43 yards and a TD.

QB Sam Darnold, New York Jets: 17 of 29 passing for 168 yards, 1 TD, 3 INTs; 5 rushes for 20 yards.

RB Ronald Jones II, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 13 carries for 53 yards, 2 catches for 20 yards

WR Nelson Agholor, Las Vegas Raiders: 2 catches for 32 yards

WR Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts: 3 catches for 26 yards

WR Deontay Burnett, Philadelphia Eagles: 3 catches for 19 yards

Also played:

RT Chuma Edoga, New York Jets

RG Jordan Simmons, Seattle Seahawks

LT Austin Jackson, Miami Dolphins

Defense

DL Leonard Williams, New York Giants: 5 tackles, 1 sack, 2.5 tackles for loss, 2 QB hits

DL Jurrell Casey, Denver Broncos: 4 tackles, 1 QB hit

OLB Devon Kennard, Arizona Cardinals: 3 tackles, 1 sack, 1 tackles for loss, 2 QB hits

DT Antwaun Woods, Dallas Cowboys: 3 tackles, 1 sack, 1 tackles for loss, 2 QB hits

DE Porter Gustin, Cleveland Browns: 3 tackles, 0.5 tackle for loss

LB Uchenna Nwosu, Los Angeles Chargers: 3 tackles

CB Nickell Robey-Coleman, Philadelphia Eagles: 1 tackle, 1 pass defensed

DE Everson Griffen, Dallas Cowboys: 1 tackle, 1 QB hit

LB Malcolm Smith, Cleveland Browns: 1 pass breakup

{{ article.author_name }}