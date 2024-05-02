In assessing the roster rebuild coach Eric Musselman had put together since taking over at USC last month, the strengths were obvious -- the Trojans loaded up on perimeter shooting and veteran experience (mostly from the mid-major level).

It was also obvious what was still lacking -- a true point guard.

Musselman checked that box Thursday in landing Xavier transfer Desmond Claude, who was the Big East's Most Improved Player last year after averaging 16.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists (second-best on the team) per game.

Claude was a four-star point guard prospect and top-80 national recruit in the 2022 recruiting class. The 6-foot-6 guard has two years of eligibility remaining.

He is the ninth transfer addition for USC since Musselman was hired, as the Trojans have now filled 12 of their 13 available scholarships for next season.