Trojans legend Anthony Munoz comments on USC coaching search

For the second time this week, a USC legend has spoken out about the Trojans ongoing coaching search.

But unlike quarterback Carson Palmer earlier this week, Hall of Fame offensive tackle Anthony Munoz didn't take over the news cycle with any headline-making suggestions.

Appearing on the "NFL Rhodes Show" podcast with Lindsay Rhodes, the most notable thing Munoz revealed was that he is part of a panel of sorts of former Trojans who have shared input on what USC should look for in a coach.

"I heard there's about 24 of us. I spent 40, 45 minutes talking to the search group and sharing a lot of my thoughts," Munoz said. "I think there's four former assistant coaches that have been there, so it's happening. They're really tapping into guys that have not only been there, are lifetime Trojans, but played in the NFL and have been around a lot of coaches.

"I racked my brain trying to think of guys out there right now that I would like to see at 'SC as head coaches, and it's tough. I know there's names that have been mentioned. I've gotten to know Luke Fickell, who's here in my backyard. [USC AD] Mike Bohn, who I got to know when he was at University of Cincinnati, he hired Luke Fickell, I love Luke Fickell, not only as a person but as a coach. I love what he stands for, I love the coaches he's brought into Cincinnati and the amazing job he's done recruiting. I don't know [James] Franklin at Penn State. What I do a lot is I watch a lot -- interactions, press conferences -- so him and David Shaw are guys that to me are very impressive as people and as coaches.

"I heard it, somebody mentioned it, you have to pursue and you have to force them to say no. It's USC. I mean, sure, we've been down, but it's USC. It's like, basketball, it's Duke. Those are the teams that you make people say no, and I think USC is that head coaching job."