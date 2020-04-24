The varied lists of "best players still available" had USC wide receiver Michael Pittman all over the board entering the second day of the NFL draft, but Pittman didn't have to wait long at all to hear his name called Friday.

The Trojans star was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts with the second pick of the second round, No. 34 overall.

Pittman is the first USC wide receiver drafted since JuJu Smith-Schuster went in the second round (No. 62 overall) in the 2017 draft, and he is the fifth Trojans wideout since 2013 to go in the top two rounds along with Robert Woods (No. 41 overall in 2013), Marqise Lee (No. 39 in 2014), Agholor (No. 20 in 2015) and Smith-Schuster.

The prodigious wide receiver is the second Trojan selected in in the 2020 NFL Draft, following offensive tackle Austin Jackson, who was taken No. 18 overall by the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night.

Pittman made the most of his senior season, vaulting his draft stock by tallying 101 receptions for 1,275 yards and 11 touchdowns and delivered some incredible moments last fall.

He had 10 catches for 232 yards and a touchdown in a win over Utah (the Utes' only regular-season loss), had 7 catches for 156 yards and 2 touchdowns in a comeback win at Colorado, 13 catches for 146 yards in a win at Arizona State, 11 catches for 180 yards and a TD in a win at Cal and 13 catches for 104 yards and 2 TDs vs. UCLA.

For those efforts, he was named one of finalists for the prestigious Biletnikoff Award with LSU's Ja'Marr Chase (the winner) and Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb, who was taken in the first round of the draft Thursday night.

Pittman finished his USC career with 171 receptions for 2,519 yards and 19 touchdowns overall.

That ranks him 11th in program history in receptions, 13th in receiving yards and tied for 11th in receiving touchdowns.

On the single-season lists, his senior campaign ranked 5th in catches, 9th in receiving yards and tied for 9th in receiving touchdowns.

It's possible that Pittman and Jackson will be the only Trojans drafted this year, though linebacker John Houston, defensive end Christian Rector and offensive tackle Drew Richmond will hope to hear their names called late in the draft, or at least receive undrafted free agent opportunities.

