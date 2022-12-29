The final victory lap for the 2023 recruiting class begins this week with the first of the three big high school all-star games.

Four USC signees are in Orlando for the Under Armour All-America Game, with practices starting Thursday and the game set for Jan. 3.

Five-star quarterback signee Malachi Nelson, five-star wide receiver Zachariah Branch, high four-star wide receiver Makai Lemon and three-star offensive lineman Micah Banuelos are representing the Trojans in Orlando, while top remaining uncommitted targets in five-star tight end Duce Robinson and four-star cornerback Rodrick Pleasant are also there.

Next week is the All-American Bowl in San Antonio, which will feature four-star USC running back signee Quinten Joyner.

And next month in Honolulu is the Polynesian Bowl, where the Trojans will be represented by Banuelos, Branch, four-star CB signee Maliki Crawford, Joyner, Lemon, Nelson and three-star OL signee Amos Talalele, with Pleasant and Robinson also set to attend.

TrojanSports.com will be at all three events. Stay tuned for content from Orlando starting Thursday evening.