No, the fans inside Galen Center, who have established a steady and strong supportive following for these No. 1-seeded Trojans, erupted in the final minutes as fifth-year senior India Otto scooped in a layup and then drained a 3-pointer to close out USC's 87-55 win.

Not for any of the 14 blocked shots or 14 steals the Trojans delivered in a dominant defensive performance. Nor when star freshman JuJu Watkins scored seven straight points after the visitors had cut their deficit by more than half in the second quarter.

The loudest cheers Saturday for the USC women's basketball team didn't come as it was scoring 21 of the first 23 points in its NCAA tournament opener vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

"I was more excited for Otto. Those are the best points I've seen all season," Watkins said afterward, smiling wide while sitting next to her teammate in the postgame press conference. "I was more excited for her than the win. Well, no, I'm not going to say that. That's far. She deserves it, bro. We see her score every day in practice. So to see her come out and just, I don't know, she lit up the crowd tonight."

Otto had scored just 3 points and played only 7 minutes all season for the Trojans but is beloved by teammates -- and clearly, the fans -- and that moment at the end of a momentous afternoon for the program was symbolic in a number of ways.

There's an unmistakable togetherness and unity about this Trojans team, which earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 1986 and now advances to the second round of the tournament -- to play No. 8-seeded Kansas on Monday -- for the first time since 2006.

There's also a palpable feeling that these Trojans are appreciating in the moment how special it is what they're doing in truly starting to connect the program back to its storied past after a quiet few decades.

"I think what I've talked with our team about, this is a unique situation that we're in in terms of I think we've played this whole year to kind of show people who we are and establish who we are. Now we're sitting with a 1 seed. What I've talked with them over these last 10 days about is keeping the joy that we have while also playing with a sense of urgency," coach Lindsay Gottlieb said. "I think that's what you saw in the Pac-12 tournament. I don't think we've played with the weight of the world on our shoulders. We have played like we have a lot of fun together and we love one another. But then with an urgency that we often are the toughest team out there, out-rebounding people.

"You can't just be loose and happy, you got to be loose and happy with legs behind it and how tough we're going to be. That's what we want to keep. When you do that, people throw around the term 'family', but it's these players every day showing up and buying in. Like I said, you can't fake how they feel about Otto. That's because Otto has been that person for the entire year every single day. I think that's when those real bonds and stuff come. I think it's a real strength of ours. It's not to say that other teams don't have it. I don't know. For us, we carry that as a confidence builder."

No one can appreciate how special this is more than Otto, the longest-tenured Trojan who predates Gottlieb's arrival by a couple of years.

"I think honestly words fall short to describe what that feeling meant to me. I literally got goose bumps after I hit that 3," Otto said. "Coming down, to hear the crowd ... I've been here for five years. My first year, no one was in the stands. Last year we went to Blacksburg and played, didn't make it past the first round. Incredible to make it past this round. You don't take those moments for granted. It was incredible. That is a core memory for me for sure. A culmination of everything I put into this program the last five years, it was really, really special."

It was a punctuation mark to an all-around superlative performance for the Trojans (27-5), who were led by 23 points each from Watkins and McKenzie Forbes while Rayah Marshall had 10 points and 11 rebounds and Kayla Padilla scored 10 points. Clarice Akunwafo had a team-high 5 blocks and Watkins had 4 swats as the Trojans' 14 total blocks were the second-most in program history.

Meanwhile, Watkins eclipsed Cheryl Miller's single-season USC scoring record -- now up to 833 points -- to continue adding to her fantastic freshman resume.

Watkins said she was unaware of the record after the game.

"I wasn't even aware that happened. I'm just grateful, honestly," she said. "Coach has so much trust in me. I'm grateful for that. My teammates have so much trust in me. I'm just grateful to be in that mention and to be part of the Trojan legacy."