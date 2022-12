DALLAS -- USC arrived in Dallas on Tuesday evening ahead of its Jan. 2 Cotton Bowl matchup with Tulane, as the Trojans continue preparations with practices at AT&T Stadium.

They went through their first workout here Wednesday, followed by a visit to a local children's hospital, and will be back on the field Thursday afternoon.

USC defensive coordinator Alex Grinch and players are scheduled to meet with reporters after Thursday's practice, and TrojanSports.com will have a full report.

In the meantime, here are some of the sights and sounds so far.