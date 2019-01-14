TrojanSports.com

Trojans WR commit Puka Nacua: 'I'd still say 'SC is at 1'
HONOLULU, Hawaii -- A week and a half ago, after watching All-American Bowl teammates Bru McCoy and Kyle Ford commit to USC, Trojans wide receiver commit Puka Nacua reiterated there was still enough room for him to join as a fifth WR in this class.
With Kliff Kingsbury running the USC offense, he said then, there would be plenty of passes to go around.
A few days later, Kingsbury bolted to the NFL, signing on as the Arizona Cardinals head coach a little more than a month after his heralded arrival at USC.
So again, the question arose as to what this latest development means for Nacua, a talented and highly-coveted 4-star WR from Orem, Utah?
The answer -- it doesn't necessarily mean anything just yet.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news