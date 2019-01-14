TrojanSports.com

HONOLULU, Hawaii -- A week and a half ago, after watching All-American Bowl teammates Bru McCoy and Kyle Ford commit to USC, Trojans wide receiver commit Puka Nacua reiterated there was still enough room for him to join as a fifth WR in this class.

With Kliff Kingsbury running the USC offense, he said then, there would be plenty of passes to go around.

A few days later, Kingsbury bolted to the NFL, signing on as the Arizona Cardinals head coach a little more than a month after his heralded arrival at USC.

So again, the question arose as to what this latest development means for Nacua, a talented and highly-coveted 4-star WR from Orem, Utah?

The answer -- it doesn't necessarily mean anything just yet.