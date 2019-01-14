Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-14 21:36:34 -0600') }} football Edit

Trojans WR commit Puka Nacua: 'I'd still say 'SC is at 1'

Guowcsmjgnexwx94ge7f
Four-star USC WR commit Puka Nacua arrives in Hawaii on Monday to check in for the Polynesian Bowl.
TrojanSports.com
Ryan Young • TrojanSports.com
@RyanYoungRivals
Publisher

HONOLULU, Hawaii -- A week and a half ago, after watching All-American Bowl teammates Bru McCoy and Kyle Ford commit to USC, Trojans wide receiver commit Puka Nacua reiterated there was still enough room for him to join as a fifth WR in this class.

With Kliff Kingsbury running the USC offense, he said then, there would be plenty of passes to go around.

A few days later, Kingsbury bolted to the NFL, signing on as the Arizona Cardinals head coach a little more than a month after his heralded arrival at USC.

So again, the question arose as to what this latest development means for Nacua, a talented and highly-coveted 4-star WR from Orem, Utah?

The answer -- it doesn't necessarily mean anything just yet.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}