"Some people don't know what it's like to lose on this team, so that can be a problem," Dye continued. "But we're going to get it right. We're going to get it right. We're going to make sure that our guys know that winning like this, it's very rare."

He felt the energy level was not where it needed to be in the first half of that 42-25 win over Arizona State -- a point center Brett Neilon and linebacker Eric Gentry shared as well -- and he traced the roots back to the Trojans' practices leading up to it, where he felt the focus was not as sharp as it had been in earlier weeks.

"I feel like we're slipping on the little stuff a little bit. We need to put our main focus on the little stuff and just realize that winning does not come easy. It's not something that you just get used to," Dye said. "You have to come in week in, week out with everything you have because you're going to get everybody's best shot -- that's just how it is. You go to USC with all this hype around it, you're going to get everybody's best shot."

He didn't want to relish in his two touchdown runs, quarterback Caleb Williams' impressive all-around performance, the defense's second-half adjustment or any of the highlights, really.

Certainly, there are many players on this roster, the holdovers from last year, who know all too well about losing, but Dye's point was that this team in its current construction, with the heavy influx of transfers and newcomers, has only experienced success during its short time together.

His comments became a talking point through this week, which was perhaps part of the intent, as the Trojans prepare for one of their toughest tests yet in hosting 4-1 Washington State on Saturday in the Coliseum.

The Cougars, who sit just one spot outside of the AP Top 25 poll, represent a significant challenge, especially considering that in its toughest game to this point USC struggled to get anything going offensively and needed a late rally to steal a 17-14 win on the road at Oregon State.

The Trojans survived that game, but that is not a sustainable formula, and it sounds like Dye isn't the only one trying to make sure the team realizes that is hasn't yet accomplished any of its goals despite the impressive 5-0 start.

"[OL coach Josh] Henson harps on that a lot. He says winning often dulls hunger," right tackle Jonah Monheim said. "He says a lot of teams he's been on, just winning in general, you look at the history of sports it can dull people day to day, week to week and that can't be what happens. You've got to stay hungry, you've got to stay relentless every day. Coach [Lincoln] Riley is talking about competitive nature, competitive stamina. This is a long haul, you've got to bring it every day."

Said left guard Andrew Vorhees: "I think [Dye] does bring up a very great point being that there's a lot of new transfers on this team, we're relatively young and new. I think that's definitely something that we need to not get caught up in, the early success, because you see college football, every week it's a battle."

Riley called it "the daily fight" he and his staff are trying to demand from this team.

"I mean, it is. I use the word fight because that's just the only way you get better. You've got to strain, you've got to get out of your comfort zone. It's a process to understand that, right? There's some of it you can learn before and we try to pack as much as that in as we possibly can. There's some it it's not going to take hold until you actually get in some of these situations as a team and individually," Riley said. "We have a team of guys from all kinds of different backgrounds and different experiences, so I agree with the comments. I think we're learning. We're starting to see you're going to get everybody's best every single week and every week's going to be a challenge and what you did in the previous weeks doesn't count and people aren't going to lay down just because you won some games. And it's not all of a sudden, you're not going to play so well and all of a sudden it becomes easy.

"Some people have said that to characterize really great teams or really great players sometimes it almost looks easy. It can look easy, but that's two different things. It's never easy. I've never had one win that was easy. You've got to strain and you've got to, you've got to be ready to fight every single week. We do have guys I think on differing sides of that -- whether it's guys that have been through seasons that went in other directions, whether it's guys that are new to college football, right? We've got a little bit of everything. We've said it a lot, right? It's the appreciation of winning because you do need to appreciate it."

USC fans certainly appreciate how substantially Riley has already turned around this program, from 4-8 and rudderless last year to 5-0 and considered a legit Pac-12 and College Football Playoff contender now.

But that's the point -- the actual goals are still well down the road for these Trojans, and whether they can play to their peak potential each and every week will ultimately determine how successful this season becomes -- 5-0 only matters until kickoff with a very good Washington State team Saturday (4:30 p.m. on FOX).

With that, it's time for the weekly TrojanSports.com Roundtable, as our staff weighs in with perspective on the storylines of the week and predictions for the game.