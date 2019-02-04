Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-04 20:05:22 -0600') }} football Edit

Tuasivi Nomura recaps USC official visit, discusses upcoming decision

Zedhv3i4behxpq6a34yi
Rivals.com
Ryan Young • TrojanSports.com
@RyanYoungRivals
Publisher

**TrojanSports.com is offering a promo through National Signing Day. Sign up for a new monthly subscription and we'll add a second month FREE. No promo code needed -- just follow this link.**

Louisville and UCLA made strong late surges in the recruitment of 3-star Corona Centennial High School defensive back Tuasivi Nomura.

But USC got to make the final big impression, hosting Nomura for his official visit this past weekend.

"It was a really good visit," Nomura told TrojanSports.com on Monday. "Just the atmosphere, all the people I was with. I think I really connected with a lot of people over there."

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}