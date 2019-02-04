Louisville and UCLA made strong late surges in the recruitment of 3-star Corona Centennial High School defensive back Tuasivi Nomura.

But USC got to make the final big impression, hosting Nomura for his official visit this past weekend.

"It was a really good visit," Nomura told TrojanSports.com on Monday. "Just the atmosphere, all the people I was with. I think I really connected with a lot of people over there."